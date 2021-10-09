BC-Results Indiana Downs-2-Add,0098

2nd_$15,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear.

7 (6) Botticelli Beach (E.Esqueda)2.402.102.10
6 (5) Fe Stone Crusher (J.Marquez)4.403.00
8 (7) Zooming for Hope (N.Fritz)3.20

Off 10:35. Time 1:82.05. Fast. Scratched_My Royal Candy. Also Ran_Clovis Two Sox, Royal Pepsi, Governor K, Nacho Sin Tacha, Party Time Beach. dq_Nacho Sin Tacha (5-7). Daily Double (9-7) paid $12.00. Exacta (7-6) paid $10.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-8-2) paid $11.63. $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-8) paid $10.55.

