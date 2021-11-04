BC-Results Indiana Downs-4-Add,0102
4th_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, clear.
|7 (6) We All See It (R.Prescott)
|5.60
|4.00
|2.60
|2 (2) Ronnie's Vice (E.Esquivel)
|15.40
|5.20
|4 (4) Rowley's Dream (F.De La Cruz)
|2.40
Off 4:59. Time 1:39.18. Fast. Scratched_Dondada. Also Ran_Consulate, Order of the Day, First Count. $0.5 Pick 4 (6-4-6-7) 4 Correct Paid $30.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $17.70. Daily Double (6-7) paid $62.60. Exacta (7-2) paid $63.80. $0.1 Superfecta (7-2-4-5) paid $31.84. $0.5 Trifecta (7-2-4) paid $53.60.
