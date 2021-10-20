BC-Results Indiana Downs-5-Add,0109
5th_$16,500, , 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|13 (7) Maligator (D.Parker)
|5.80
|3.80
|2.60
|3 (1) Subdued (I.Ayala)
|11.00
|5.60
|5 (2) Zanesville (E.Esquivel)
|2.40
Off 4:37. Time 1:43.47. Fast. Scratched_Grand Hideaway, Stewards Rules, Dragon Drew, Frontana, Digital Footprint, High Noon Rider. Also Ran_Direct Approach, Bold Prophet, Risky Town, Jammers Justice. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-6-13) 3 Correct Paid $41.15. Daily Double (6-13) paid $39.80. Exacta (13-3) paid $63.80. $0.1 Superfecta (13-3-5-9) paid $45.27. $0.5 Trifecta (13-3-5) paid $38.25.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.