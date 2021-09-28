BC-Results Indiana Downs-5-Add,0099
5th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., clear.
|5 (4) Lemos Cunha (S.Doyle)
|7.00
|3.80
|3.00
|7 (6) Je Suis Belle (E.Perez)
|3.00
|2.40
|8 (7) Azurita (S.Sanjur)
|6.80
Off 4:31. Time 0:59.22. Good. Scratched_Que Sera Sera. Also Ran_Double Dare You, Sacred Peace, Miller's Maiden, Ursulina, Betcha. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/6-5) 3 Correct Paid $20.40. Daily Double (5-5) paid $25.00. Exacta (5-7) paid $20.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-8-4) paid $42.95. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-8) paid $37.90.
