BC-Results Indiana Downs-5-Add,0099

5th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., clear.

5 (4) Lemos Cunha (S.Doyle)7.003.803.00
7 (6) Je Suis Belle (E.Perez)3.002.40
8 (7) Azurita (S.Sanjur)6.80

Off 4:31. Time 0:59.22. Good. Scratched_Que Sera Sera. Also Ran_Double Dare You, Sacred Peace, Miller's Maiden, Ursulina, Betcha. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/6-5) 3 Correct Paid $20.40. Daily Double (5-5) paid $25.00. Exacta (5-7) paid $20.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-7-8-4) paid $42.95. $0.5 Trifecta (5-7-8) paid $37.90.

