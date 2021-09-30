BC-Results Indiana Downs-5-Add,0097
5th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear.
|1 (1) C J S Suzie Byu (F.De La Cruz)
|8.80
|3.00
|2.10
|4 (4) Don't Mine Me (T.Pompell)
|2.80
|2.10
|7 (6) Spanish Peaks (E.Esquivel)
|2.10
Off 5:46. Time 0:59.93. Fast. Scratched_Gift Wrapped, Bossy Snow Pea. Also Ran_Cookin Roses, Ike Likes, Azipass. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $78.60. Daily Double (5-1) paid $93.00. Exacta (1-4) paid $56.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-7-3) paid $22.12. $0.5 Trifecta (1-4-7) paid $18.80.
