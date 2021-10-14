BC-Results Indiana Downs-5-Add,0104

5th_$15,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy.

7 (6) Tuffer Than Tuff (J.Ramos)12.406.203.80
9 (8) Highest Praise (J.Morales)9.605.80
4 (4) Jennstone (D.Parker)4.20

Off 5:43. Time 1:05.61. Fast. Scratched_Astroman. Also Ran_Sent for His Glory, Truckin' On, Lookin At Justice, Wyman, Meltdown. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-9-7) 3 Correct Paid $227.45. Daily Double (9-7) paid $98.80. Exacta (7-9) paid $99.00. $0.1 Superfecta (7-9-4-1) paid $174.19. $0.5 Trifecta (7-9-4) paid $190.80. Consolation Double (9-5) paid $14.80.

