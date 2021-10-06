BC-Results Indiana Downs-6-Add,0114
6th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
Miss Indiana S.
|2 (2) Holy Justice (J.Riquelme)
|9.80
|5.00
|3.60
|12 (11) Splash of Tonic (J.Ramos)
|8.80
|4.80
|8 (7) Torte (F.Geroux)
|4.40
Off 5:07. Time 1:46.41. Fast. Scratched_Compressed Energy. Also Ran_Louder Than Words, No Trust, Everything's Rosy, No More Fake News, Skys Image, Flirty Dancer, Lashes, Mi Estrella, Re Ante. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2/5/13/14-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.45. Daily Double (5-2) paid $21.40. Exacta (2-12) paid $93.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-12-8-3) paid $74.32. $0.5 Trifecta (2-12-8) paid $127.05.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.