BC-Results Indiana Downs-6-Add,0114

6th_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.

Miss Indiana S.

2 (2) Holy Justice (J.Riquelme)9.805.003.60
12 (11) Splash of Tonic (J.Ramos)8.804.80
8 (7) Torte (F.Geroux)4.40

Off 5:07. Time 1:46.41. Fast. Scratched_Compressed Energy. Also Ran_Louder Than Words, No Trust, Everything's Rosy, No More Fake News, Skys Image, Flirty Dancer, Lashes, Mi Estrella, Re Ante. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2/5/13/14-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.45. Daily Double (5-2) paid $21.40. Exacta (2-12) paid $93.20. $0.1 Superfecta (2-12-8-3) paid $74.32. $0.5 Trifecta (2-12-8) paid $127.05.

