6th_$13,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|2 (2) Gold Incense (S.Doyle)
|5.80
|2.60
|2.20
|1 (1) Stoked (M.Pedroza)
|2.20
|2.10
|5 (5) Free to Run (F.De La Cruz)
|2.80
Off 5:12. Time 1:13.06. Fast. Scratched_It'sallaboutarchie. Also Ran_Indian Springs, Istan Gold, Dogster. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/6-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.95. Daily Double (10-2) paid $30.80. Exacta (2-1) paid $12.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-5-3) paid $4.84. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $10.55. Consolation Double (10-7) paid $7.20.
