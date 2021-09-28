BC-Results Indiana Downs-6-Add,0112
6th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear.
|11 (9) Bonnie Bill (D.Parker)
|75.20
|19.20
|9.20
|9 (8) Bold Bizness (E.Esquivel)
|3.20
|2.60
|1 (1) Malibu Classic (E.Perez)
|4.40
Off 5:00. Time 1:07.17. Fast. Scratched_Protected Area, Charlie Two Sox. Also Ran_Captain Harvey, Powerupjustice, Socket, Off to the Races, Motion to Adjourn, Basscoat, C F V Texas Red, Leo's Roar. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/6-5-11) 3 Correct Paid $246.15. Daily Double (5-11) paid $318.00. Exacta (11-9) paid $321.60. $0.1 Superfecta (11-9-1-6) paid $605.92. $0.5 Trifecta (11-9-1) paid $485.15.
