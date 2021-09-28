BC-Results Indiana Downs-6-Add,0112

6th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f, clear.

11 (9) Bonnie Bill (D.Parker)75.2019.209.20
9 (8) Bold Bizness (E.Esquivel)3.202.60
1 (1) Malibu Classic (E.Perez)4.40

Off 5:00. Time 1:07.17. Fast. Scratched_Protected Area, Charlie Two Sox. Also Ran_Captain Harvey, Powerupjustice, Socket, Off to the Races, Motion to Adjourn, Basscoat, C F V Texas Red, Leo's Roar. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/6-5-11) 3 Correct Paid $246.15. Daily Double (5-11) paid $318.00. Exacta (11-9) paid $321.60. $0.1 Superfecta (11-9-1-6) paid $605.92. $0.5 Trifecta (11-9-1) paid $485.15.

