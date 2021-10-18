BC-Results Indiana Downs-7-Add,0112
7th_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, clear.
|2 (2) Auntie Mabel (E.Morales)
|22.40
|7.80
|5.40
|9 (6) Fireside Kitten (M.Pedroza)
|3.20
|2.60
|1 (1) Miss Bette Lute (R.Prescott)
|5.40
Off 5:30. Time 1:43.44. Fast. Scratched_Ursulina, Kanfu, Firstmate, Caroline's Story, Shush, Jordan's Kitten. Also Ran_Native Lion, Fancified, Machine Gun Merry, Miss Is Zippy, Be Patient. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-2/7-2) 3 Correct Paid $73.25. Daily Double (2-2) paid $53.40. Exacta (2-9) paid $56.60. $0.1 Superfecta (2-9-1-12) paid $55.82. $0.5 Trifecta (2-9-1) paid $90.90.
