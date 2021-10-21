BC-Results Indiana Downs-7-Add,0104
7th_$43,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Deuteronomystrong (M.Pedroza, Jr.)
|10.00
|3.80
|2.20
|4 (4) Rockin All Night (T.Pompell)
|2.60
|2.10
|5 (5) Son of Batman (E.Esquivel)
|2.20
Off 6:52. Time 1:12.50. Fast. Scratched_Orient Magic. Also Ran_Fashion Nugget, Unbridled Victor, Jeff the Runner. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $90.55. Daily Double (3-3) paid $37.20. Exacta (3-4) paid $30.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-5-7) paid $19.97. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-5) paid $17.05. Consolation Double (3-6) paid $5.40.
