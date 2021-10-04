BC-Results Indiana Downs-8-Add,0141
8th_$38,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
|11 (8) Unbridled Victory (J.Riquelme)
|3.80
|2.20
|2.40
|5 (3) Lil Evie (S.Bermudez)
|3.00
|2.60
|10 (7) Sister Justice (M.Pedroza)
|6.20
Off 6:02. Time 1:06.38. Fast. Scratched_Mygaljustice, Valentine Daisy, Empire Dancer. Also Ran_Herkindofjustice, Lantana Justice, Skippinjustice, Tappintothebeat, Shesacleverjustice, Mygirljustice, Red Rosebush. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (10-1/7-9-2-1-11) 6 Correct Paid $184.38. $0.5 Pick 5 (1/7-9-2-1-11) 5 Correct Paid $349.60. $0.5 Pick 4 (9-2-1-11) 4 Correct Paid $165.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1-11) 3 Correct Paid $40.80. $0.5 Trifecta (11-5-10) paid $18.40. Daily Double (1-11) paid $21.60. Exacta (11-5) paid $8.40. $0.1 Superfecta (11-5-10-12) paid $8.37.
