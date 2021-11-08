BC-Results Indiana Downs-9-Add,0109
9th_$41,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|6 (6) Brookville Deputy (S.Bermudez)
|10.40
|5.40
|3.00
|1 (1) Shotgun Joe (R.Prescott)
|3.80
|2.80
|2 (2) Manuelito (E.Perez)
|2.40
Off 6:34. Time 1:11.83. Fast. Also Ran_Mr. Springtime, Cielo Blu, Royal Icing, Moonshine Justice. $0.5 Pick 5 (8-1-4-9-6) 5 Correct Paid $12,360.90. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-4-9-6) 4 Correct Paid $10,645.15. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-9-6) 3 Correct Paid $412.90. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-2) paid $32.05. Daily Double (9-6) paid $607.60. Exacta (6-1) paid $51.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-2-5) paid $22.67.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.