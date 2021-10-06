BC-Results Indiana Downs-9-Add,0137
9th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
To Much Coffee S.
|9 (8) Bayou Cat (R.Prescott)
|18.40
|8.00
|5.00
|4 (4) Hard Luck Justice (S.Bermudez)
|4.80
|3.00
|7 (6) Strong Tide (F.Geroux)
|2.80
Off 6:44. Time 1:44.61. Sloppy. Scratched_Idea Man. Also Ran_Chipofftheoldblock, Toss of Fate, Max Express, Bluemoon Justice, Wildcard Prado, Uphold, Jova. $0.5 Pick 5 (2/5/13/14-2-5/9-1/4/7-9) 5 Correct Paid $322.10. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5/9-1/4/7-9) 4 Correct Paid $112.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/9-1/4/7-9) 3 Correct Paid $18.55. $0.5 Trifecta (9-4-7) paid $93.60. Daily Double (7-9) paid $50.80. Exacta (9-4) paid $99.80. $0.1 Superfecta (9-4-7-6) paid $86.37. $2,907,564. Handle $22,918. Total Handle $2,930,482.
