BC-Results Indiana Downs, Combined,0962
|Indiana Downs Results Combined Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$13,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, showers.
|2 (2) Betcha (F.De La Cruz)
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|1 (1) America Rules (A.Rodriguez)
|6.60
|3.60
|6 (5) Forbidden Fruit (P.Ouzts)
|3.20
Off 3:30. Time 1:04.65. Sloppy. Scratched_Lucky Fever. Also Ran_Jump Right In, Second Exchange. Exacta (2-1) paid $32.00. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $25.50.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$25,000, st alc, 3YO up, 6f, showers.
|4 (3) Malpais (M.Pedroza, Jr.)
|2.40
|2.10
|No Tix
|6 (4) Boom Five Thousand (F.De La Cruz)
|2.60
|No Tix
Off 4:01. Time 1:09.29. Sloppy. Scratched_Tale of Fame, Kearny County. Also Ran_Game Boy Benny. Daily Double (2-4) paid $3.00. Exacta (4-6) paid $5.80. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-3) paid $3.70. Consolation Double (2-5) paid $2.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
3rd_$34,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi, showers.
|5 (4) Bloodline (E.Esquivel)
|4.20
|2.80
|2.40
|3 (2) Pure Rocket (F.De La Cruz)
|2.80
|2.20
|4 (3) Blues Tune (J.Ramos)
|4.20
Off 4:33. Time 1:40.00. Sloppy. Scratched_First Count, Stavanger. Also Ran_Jim and Jim, Major Lloyd, Smokey Lee, Jug Rock, Prather. $0.5 Pick 3 (2/3-1/4/5-1/5/8) 3 Correct Paid $2.30. Daily Double (4-5) paid $6.60. Exacta (5-3) paid $9.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-3-4-10) paid $17.69. $0.5 Trifecta (5-3-4) paid $13.80.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
4th_$14,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|1 (1) Gift Wrapped (A.Rodriguez)
|15.40
|6.20
|2.80
|5 (5) Porketta (S.Sanjur)
|8.00
|3.20
|6 (6) Cupp of Class (O.Mojica)
|2.20
Off 5:06. Time 1:12.31. Sloppy. Scratched_Wanna Have Fun. Also Ran_Thirst Trap, Majestic Ice, Mommy Berta. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/3-1/4/5-1/5/8-1) 4 Correct Paid $24.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/4/5-1/5/8-1) 3 Correct Paid $13.80. Daily Double (5-1) paid $42.00. Exacta (1-5) paid $94.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-6-2) paid $32.93. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-6) paid $59.85.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
5th_$38,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, showers.
|1 (1) Hazel Rah (J.Ramos)
|6.80
|4.00
|3.00
|2 (2) Gold Buckle (J.Morales)
|21.80
|9.40
|5 (5) Flying Samurai (M.Pedroza, Jr.)
|3.00
Off 5:36. Time 1:38.74. Sloppy. Also Ran_Mr Hoover, Altered, Book of Romeo, Cowboys Can't Cry. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/5/8-1-1) 3 Correct Paid $62.85. Daily Double (1-1) paid $69.00. Exacta (1-2) paid $144.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-5-4) paid $89.14. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-5) paid $154.30.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
6th_$22,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|6 (6) Voodoo Justice (S.Sanjur)
|15.40
|6.20
|3.40
|2 (2) Runninawaywithit (S.Bermudez)
|4.40
|3.00
|1 (1) First Squadron (E.Morales)
|3.60
Off 6:07. Time 1:12.81. Sloppy. Also Ran_Big If True, Myers Tiger, Golden Command. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6) 3 Correct Paid $195.30. Daily Double (1-6) paid $88.60. Exacta (6-2) paid $65.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-1-4) paid $35.13. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-1) paid $71.40.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
7th_$16,500, , 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers.
|6 (4) Shimmering Dream (R.Mojica, Jr.)
|18.80
|6.00
|3.00
|3 (2) Trickizar (E.Morales)
|2.80
|2.40
|5 (3) Shape of You (A.Rodriguez)
|3.20
Off 6:38. Time 1:12.02. Sloppy. Scratched_Jazz Brunch, My Dark Secret. Also Ran_Radiantrithym, Ordained Kiss. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $175.30. Daily Double (6-6) paid $158.80. Exacta (6-3) paid $41.20. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $43.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
8th_$12,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, showers.
|3 (3) Royal Cheyanne (S.Bermudez)
|4.20
|3.40
|2.40
|1 (1) Fun Key Town (J.Morales)
|15.80
|6.20
|7 (5) Senorita Emma (A.Rodriguez)
|3.20
Off 7:07. Time 1:42.75. Sloppy. Scratched_Salted Revenge, Wiladene. Also Ran_Girlysgotthelooks, Embroiled, Juju Bug. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1/5/8-1-1-6-6-3/5/6) 6 Correct Paid $16,351.78. $0.5 Pick 5 (1-1-6-6-3/5/6) 5 Correct Paid $7,372.00. $0.5 Pick 4 (1-6-6-3/5/6) 4 Correct Paid $662.65. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-3/5/6) 3 Correct Paid $94.35. Daily Double (6-3) paid $50.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $46.20. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-7-8) paid $47.25. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-7) paid $86.45.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
9th_$30,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f, showers.
Miss Roxie Little Consolation S.
|6 (6) Keens Blood Legacy (J.Ruiz)
|13.80
|5.20
|5.00
|7 (7) Bye Bye B Train (L.Martinez)
|6.20
|4.80
|4 (4) Jesses Beach (E.Diaz)
|7.40
Off 7:34. Time 1:81.37. Sloppy. Scratched_Delreys Wagon Train. Also Ran_Bella Victoria P, Nachor Favorite, Zooming for Hope, Knockout Swing, Zommin Annie, Fast N Fancy Stone. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-3/5/6-6) 3 Correct Paid $82.70. Daily Double (3-6) paid $36.60. Exacta (6-7) paid $72.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-4-10) paid $308.72. $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-4) paid $127.20.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
10th_$18,000, , 3YO up, 2½f, showers.
|1 (1) Korruption (J.Beltran)
|6.40
|3.80
|2.80
|7 (7) Secret Eyes (M.Munoz)
|6.40
|3.80
|8 (8) Panchita 47 (E.Diaz)
|4.00
Off 8:04. Time 1:34.61. Sloppy. Scratched_Beach Fun, Miss Big Red Barn. Also Ran_Sunny Beach, Johnnys Beach, Tomboy B, Saina Be First, Bp Mighty Fine, Palmetto Beach, Rivers Stone. dq_Rivers Stone (7-10). $0.5 Pick 3 (3/5/6-6-1/11/12) 3 Correct Paid $29.10. Daily Double (6-1) paid $52.60. Exacta (1-7) paid $39.60. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-8-3) paid $58.54. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-8) paid $55.50. Attendance unavailable. $1,649,078. Handle $7,615. Total Handle $1,656,693.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.