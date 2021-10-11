BC-Results Indiana Downs, Combined,0922
|Indiana Downs Results Combined Monday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$36,000, alc, 2YO, 6f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Hungry Henry (E.Esquivel)
|3.40
|2.80
|2.60
|6 (6) Come Alone (J.Morales)
|10.40
|5.40
|2 (2) Chismoso (A.Gomez)
|3.00
Off 2:29. Time 1:11.88. Fast. Also Ran_Mr. Halftime, Ingersoll, Emperorofthedark. Exacta (4-6) paid $33.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-2-3) paid $10.42. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-2) paid $25.15.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
2nd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|3 (3) Don'tshowweakness (E.Esquivel)
|36.00
|20.00
|7.20
|1 (1) Sol Del Sur (M.Pedroza)
|8.40
|5.00
|2 (2) Olympic Romp (F.De La Cruz)
|3.00
Off 3:02. Time 1:43.30. Fast. Also Ran_Make Noise, Unbridled Beast, Slick Silver, Higher Authority. Daily Double (4-3) paid $82.40. Exacta (3-1) paid $250.80. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-2-5) paid $103.52. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $174.10.
3rd_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|1 (1) Chandana (R.Prescott)
|3.20
|2.20
|2.10
|7 (7) Miss Deputy Star (A.Achard)
|6.00
|3.40
|2 (2) Bribe (S.Bermudez)
|6.40
Off 3:36. Time 1:03.16. Fast. Also Ran_D D Seven Thirty, Nighttime Justice, Incredible Justice, Miss Sugarbaker. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-1) 3 Correct Paid $18.75. Daily Double (3-1) paid $79.00. Exacta (1-7) paid $18.00. $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-2-3) paid $17.68. $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-2) paid $33.25.
4th_$20,000, mdn cl, 2YO, 1mi, cloudy.
|6 (5) Cause to Cruise (F.De La Cruz)
|4.80
|3.80
|2.40
|2 (1) Jug Rock (S.Bermudez)
|4.20
|2.60
|3 (2) Cachirulo (D.Cardoso)
|2.80
Off 4:09. Time 1:40.64. Fast. Scratched_Ronstadt. Also Ran_Better Tone, Mr Keen, Royal Outlaw. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-3-1-1/6) 4 Correct Paid $68.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-1-1/6) 3 Correct Paid $54.80. Daily Double (1-6) paid $10.20. Exacta (6-2) paid $18.20. $0.1 Superfecta (6-2-3-5) paid $4.98. $0.5 Trifecta (6-2-3) paid $16.35.
5th_$22,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy.
|10 (8) Bloody Mary Mornin (R.Prescott)
|6.20
|3.40
|2.60
|8 (6) Sunny One (J.Burke)
|2.80
|2.20
|2 (1) Lea Ro (S.Sanjur)
|3.00
Off 4:40. Time 1:45.35. Good. Scratched_Vortices, Flash n' Dance. Also Ran_Stylish Kitten, Our Closure, Lady Leah, Longleggedlaverne, Mauk's Tuff, Romantic Attack. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1/6-10) 3 Correct Paid $14.20. Daily Double (6-10) paid $26.60. Exacta (10-8) paid $17.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-8-2-9) paid $17.44. $0.5 Trifecta (10-8-2) paid $13.05.
6th_$13,500, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear.
|2 (2) Gold Incense (S.Doyle)
|5.80
|2.60
|2.20
|1 (1) Stoked (M.Pedroza)
|2.20
|2.10
|5 (5) Free to Run (F.De La Cruz)
|2.80
Off 5:12. Time 1:13.06. Fast. Scratched_It'sallaboutarchie. Also Ran_Indian Springs, Istan Gold, Dogster. $0.5 Pick 3 (1/6-10-2) 3 Correct Paid $21.95. Daily Double (10-2) paid $30.80. Exacta (2-1) paid $12.00. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-5-3) paid $4.84. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-5) paid $10.55. Consolation Double (10-7) paid $7.20.
7th_$18,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, tf., cloudy.
|5 (5) Lucky Us (A.Rodriguez)
|4.60
|3.20
|2.40
|10 (8) Stacy Attack (A.Achard)
|3.40
|2.60
|11 (9) Miss Getty Up (M.Pedroza)
|3.40
Off 5:48. Time 0:58.21. Good. Scratched_Mocha, Goodbye Greeley, Mystic Miss, Niagara Parkway. Also Ran_Wicked Ecstasy, Sacre Bleu, Sparkling Princess, Stormy's Hero, Pick One Remi, Oxbow's Image, Graceful Holiday. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-2-5/8/9/13/14) 3 Correct Paid $20.05. Exacta (5-10) paid $13.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-10-11-4) paid $9.27. $0.5 Trifecta (5-10-11) paid $14.40. Consolation Double (2-9) paid $6.00. Daily Double (2-5) paid $19.60.
8th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|8 (7) Summer Home (A.Achard)
|3.80
|2.60
|2.40
|9 (8) Lilies for Morgan (E.Esquivel)
|4.40
|3.40
|10 (9) Iwannabeperfect (E.Perez)
|4.80
Off 6:21. Time 1:05.90. Fast. Scratched_Shes My Treasure, Kittens Choice. Also Ran_Tap the Line, Talktomejustice, Allie Maes Revenge, Sharp Life, Dreamers Dream, Get Storm Away. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-1/6-10-2-5/8/9/13/14-5/8/11) 6 Correct Paid $76.76. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5/8/9/13/14-5/8/11) 3 Correct Paid $7.00. Exacta (8-9) paid $28.00. $0.1 Superfecta (8-9-10-1) paid $33.54. $0.5 Trifecta (8-9-10) paid $39.90. Daily Double (5-5) paid $5.60. Daily Double (5-8) paid $11.60.
9th_$41,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy.
|5 (5) Secret Sadie (S.Bermudez)
|20.80
|9.80
|8.40
|1 (1) Miss Fort (D.Parker)
|5.40
|5.20
|6 (6) Lightupjustice (O.Mojica)
|18.40
Off 6:45. Time 1:46.48. Fast. Also Ran_Lieutenant Kitty, Express Lady, West Coast Justice, Hoosier Premium, Lassie Linda. $0.5 Pick 5 (10-2-5/8/9/13/14-5/8/11-5) 5 Correct Paid $425.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-5/8/9/13/14-5/8/11-5) 4 Correct Paid $110.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (5/8/9/13/14-5/8/11-5) 3 Correct Paid $25.45. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-6) paid $531.00. Daily Double (8-5) paid $57.80. Exacta (5-1) paid $109.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-6-8) paid $206.88. Attendance unavailable. $1,800,113. Handle $10,931. Total Handle $1,811,044.
