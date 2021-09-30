BC-Results Indiana Downs,0088

Indiana Downs Results Thursday
By The Associated Press

1st_$15,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.

2 (2) Triple Scout (T.Pompell)6.203.202.60
1 (1) Que Sera Sera (J.Ramos)2.802.60
4 (4) Dirty Dixie Road (A.Rodriguez)4.20

Off 3:31. Time 1:04.78. Fast. Also Ran_Weightlessness, Mystical Justice, Abby's Destiny. Exacta (2-1) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $6.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $11.35.

