BC-Results Indiana Downs,0088
|Indiana Downs Results Thursday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$15,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear.
|2 (2) Triple Scout (T.Pompell)
|6.20
|3.20
|2.60
|1 (1) Que Sera Sera (J.Ramos)
|2.80
|2.60
|4 (4) Dirty Dixie Road (A.Rodriguez)
|4.20
Off 3:31. Time 1:04.78. Fast. Also Ran_Weightlessness, Mystical Justice, Abby's Destiny. Exacta (2-1) paid $11.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $6.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $11.35.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.