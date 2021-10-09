BC-Results Indiana Downs,0099

Indiana Downs Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$15,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear.

9 (7) Stormi Spirits (E.Esqueda)7.403.802.60
6 (4) Tooyahbooya Dhd (R.Pina)12.207.00
8 (6) Zommin Annie (S.Ramirez)3.80

Off 10:09. Time 1:81.51. Fast. Scratched_Jettin to Midnight, Ravin Stone. Also Ran_Bella Victoria P, Paint Your Legacy, Habits Little Lady, Perry Special Chick. Exacta (9-6) paid $78.20. $0.1 Superfecta (9-6-8-3) paid $53.44. $0.5 Trifecta (9-6-8) paid $81.30.

