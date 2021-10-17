BC-Results Keeneland-4-Add,0103
4th_$32,000, cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|5 (5) Capture the Glory (J.McKee)
|24.00
|9.40
|8.40
|6 (6) Jack's Advantage (A.Achard)
|5.20
|4.00
|4 (4) Dontneedaname (T.Canuto)
|13.80
Off 2:38. Time 1:23.76. Fast. Also Ran_Americain Joey, Anytimeallthetime, Baquero Flies, Oro de Tejano, Estilo Peligroso, Distorted Ransom, Popizar. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-5-5) 3 Correct Paid $47.55. $1 Daily Double (5-5) paid $18.20. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $55.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-4-9) paid $1,066.00. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-4) paid $805.70.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.