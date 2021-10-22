BC-Results Keeneland-6-Add,0127
6th_$93,000, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., cloudy.
|11 (9) Carotari (F.Geroux)
|4.40
|3.00
|2.60
|8 (6) Bad Beat Brian (T.Gaffalione)
|4.80
|3.40
|10 (8) Johnny Unleashed (G.Corrales)
|4.00
Off 3:41. Time 1:02.74. Good. Scratched_Mark of the Z, Elusive Mischief, Strike Me Down, Matta. Also Ran_Ship It Red, Get Western, Smart Remark, Maven, Holiday Stone, Dark Oak, Boldor. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-11) 3 Correct Paid $71.70. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (1-3-12) 3 Correct Paid $18.60. $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-10-9) paid $36.88. $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-10) paid $30.05. $1 Consolation Double (3-12) paid $12.10. $1 Daily Double (3-11) paid $35.70. $1 Exacta (11-8) paid $15.20.
