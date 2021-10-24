BC-Results Keeneland-6-Add,0096
6th_$90,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi, cloudy.
|3 (1) Cheetara (J.Leparoux)
|5.80
|3.80
|2.80
|5 (3) Sally's Curlin (B.Hernandez, Jr.)
|5.40
|3.20
|6 (5) Its Cold in Dehere (F.Geroux)
|2.60
Off 3:41. Time 1:44.85. Fast. Scratched_Suggestive Honor. Also Ran_Tasting the Stars, a-High Regard, a-Final Cut. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $96.60. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $24.10. $1 Exacta (3-5) paid $13.60. $0.5 Trifecta (3-5-6) paid $17.85.
a-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.