7th_$84,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|10 (9) Goodnight Olive (T.Gaffalione)
|2.80
|2.60
|2.20
|11 (10) Oscarette (R.Santana, Jr.)
|6.60
|4.00
|7 (6) Mun Luv (G.Corrales)
|2.60
Off 4:19. Time 1:09.85. Fast. Scratched_Jim's Bronze Star, Solarri, Standup Or Shut Up. Also Ran_Bahama Mischief, Encouraging, Terranova, Flashy Charge, Fits the Jill, Seeking Spirits, Unbridled Twister. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-11-10) 3 Correct Paid $26.95. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (3-12-10) 3 Correct Paid $7.75. $1 Daily Double (11-10) paid $3.60. $1 Exacta (10-11) paid $8.90. $0.1 Superfecta (10-11-7-2) paid $9.08. $0.5 Trifecta (10-11-7) paid $11.55.
