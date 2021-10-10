BC-Results Keeneland,0089
|Keeneland Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$50,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.
|4 (4) Button Boy (J.Leparoux)
|10.40
|4.40
|3.20
|6 (6) Centurion (D.Cohen)
|4.80
|3.60
|7 (7) Dance Company (I.Ortiz, Jr.)
|3.20
Off 1:01. Time 1:23.56. Fast. Also Ran_My Miracle Man, Holiday Ticket, North Pole, Seattlesway, Per Diem. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $27.10. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-7-5) paid $88.28. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-7) paid $50.45.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.