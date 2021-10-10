BC-Results Keeneland,0089

Keeneland Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$50,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 7f, clear.

4 (4) Button Boy (J.Leparoux)10.404.403.20
6 (6) Centurion (D.Cohen)4.803.60
7 (7) Dance Company (I.Ortiz, Jr.)3.20

Off 1:01. Time 1:23.56. Fast. Also Ran_My Miracle Man, Holiday Ticket, North Pole, Seattlesway, Per Diem. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $27.10. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-7-5) paid $88.28. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-7) paid $50.45.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you