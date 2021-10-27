BC-Results Keeneland,0099
|Keeneland Results Wednesday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$33,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.
|1 (1) a-Shi O'Shi (A.Achard)
|9.20
|3.80
|3.00
|3 (3) Diva Banker (G.Corrales)
|2.80
|2.80
|7 (9) Mis Elain E Us (J.McKee)
|3.80
Off 1:02. Time 1:11.87. Fast. Also Ran_Only Reward's, a-Hoptown Honey, Isabellacannetella, b-Skyvalue, Cabo Dorado, b-Bow Maker, Kitty's Promise. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $11.30. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-8) paid $9.11. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $25.45.
a,b-Coupled.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.