Keeneland Results Wednesday
By The Associated Press

1st_$33,000, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear.

1 (1) a-Shi O'Shi (A.Achard)9.203.803.00
3 (3) Diva Banker (G.Corrales)2.802.80
7 (9) Mis Elain E Us (J.McKee)3.80

Off 1:02. Time 1:11.87. Fast. Also Ran_Only Reward's, a-Hoptown Honey, Isabellacannetella, b-Skyvalue, Cabo Dorado, b-Bow Maker, Kitty's Promise. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $11.30. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-7-8) paid $9.11. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-7) paid $25.45.

a,b-Coupled.

