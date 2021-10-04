4th_$135,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|9 (9) Caveat Emptor (I.Ortiz, Jr.)
|6.80
|4.20
|2.80
|8 (8) Cleat (J.Graham)
|6.80
|3.60
|6 (6) Group Hug (T.Gaffalione)
|2.60
Off 1:57. Time 1:34.36. Firm. Scratched_Best Time, Azzurro, Vail of Honor, Mount Kenya, Per Diem. Also Ran_Cool Rags, Makai, Van Dusen, Invisible War, Unembellished, Bold Licorice, Timeforawoodford, Vancouver Moon. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-9-9) 3 Correct Paid $70.60. $0.5 Consolation Pick 3 (2-9-10) 3 Correct Paid $14.65. $0.1 Superfecta (9-8-6-3) paid $63.97. $0.5 Trifecta (9-8-6) paid $35.20. $1 Consolation Double (9-10) paid $6.20. $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $25.70. $1 Exacta (9-8) paid $26.10.
