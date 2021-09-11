BC-Results Kentucky Downs,0109
|Kentucky Downs Results Saturday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$45,400, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, tf., cloudy.
|10 (10) Hey Kitten (C.Landeros)
|8.60
|4.60
|3.40
|6 (6) Freedom Bound (A.Achard)
|7.80
|5.00
|3 (3) Sense You Left (R.Bejarano)
|6.00
Off 12:22. Time 1:15.72. Firm. Scratched_Nellysford. Also Ran_Foreign Exchange, Kasserine Pass, Magna G Force, Heaven Escape, Grace D' Art, Classical Magic, Tia Flor, Bow Maker, Clear Steps. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $33.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-3-4) paid $182.69. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-3) paid $175.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.