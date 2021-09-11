BC-Results Kentucky Downs,0109

Kentucky Downs Results Saturday
By The Associated Press

1st_$45,400, st alc, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, tf., cloudy.

10 (10) Hey Kitten (C.Landeros)8.604.603.40
6 (6) Freedom Bound (A.Achard)7.805.00
3 (3) Sense You Left (R.Bejarano)6.00

Off 12:22. Time 1:15.72. Firm. Scratched_Nellysford. Also Ran_Foreign Exchange, Kasserine Pass, Magna G Force, Heaven Escape, Grace D' Art, Classical Magic, Tia Flor, Bow Maker, Clear Steps. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $33.80. $0.1 Superfecta (10-6-3-4) paid $182.69. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-3) paid $175.00.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you