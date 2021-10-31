BC-Results LA-10-Add,0134
10th_$13,800, alc, 2YO, 3f, cloudy.
|8 (7) Western Slope (C.Mendez)
|5.80
|3.20
|2.20
|4 (3) Jess Right On Cue (E.Nicasio)
|3.60
|2.40
|5 (4) Powerhouse (H.Lopez)
|5.20
Off 10:14. Time 1:56.70. Fast. Scratched_One Handsome Jess V. Also Ran_Up Fresno Way, Nomad, She Bleeds Speed, Zzzuuum Zoom. Pick 6 (7-5-2/7-3-4-1/8) 5 Correct Paid $84.40. $1 Pick 4 (2/7-3-4-1/8) 4 Correct Paid $821.40. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $198.20. $1 Place Pick All (8 OF 10) 8 Correct Paid $304.00. $1 Superfecta (8-4-5-3) paid $450.50. $1 Daily Double (4-8) paid $10.20. $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $8.60. $1 Trifecta (8-4-5) paid $107.60. Attendance 650. ITW $158,648. IST $1,210,517. Handle $81,575. Total Handle $1,450,740.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.