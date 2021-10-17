10th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f, clear.
|3 (3) Rite On Time (R.Sanchez)
|15.00
|5.80
|4.00
|2 (2) Karl Strauss (A.Cervantes)
|5.80
|4.20
|1 (1) Squid Word (R.Lozano)
|3.00
Off 10:35. Time 1:98.70. Fast. Also Ran_Teller With Candy, O Donovan Rossa, Just a Dasha Hero, J Best Boogie. Pick 6 (4-7-4-6-7-3) 5 Correct Paid $839.20. $1 Pick 4 (4-6-7-3) 4 Correct Paid $657.30. $1 Pick 3 (6-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $156.60. $1 Place Pick All (9OF10) 9 Correct Paid $682.20. $1 Superfecta (3-2-1-7) paid $594.80. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $73.20. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $46.90. $1 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $185.20. Attendance 632. ITW $133,599. IST $1,165,838. Handle $92,400. Total Handle $1,391,837.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.