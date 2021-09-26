BC-Results LA-4-Add,0097
4th_$18,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1¼mi, cloudy.
|5 (5) Frisco Frills (E.Payeras)
|9.00
|5.20
|2.80
|8 (7) No Cover Charge (D.Herrera)
|7.20
|4.80
|4 (4) Allie's Pal (E.Rojas Fernandez)
|2.20
Off 7:56. Time 5:34.47. Fast. Scratched_Sea Glass. Also Ran_Rain Diva, Watch the Fed, Showmethemagic, Vidalia. $1 Pick 4 (6-2-6-5) 4 Correct Paid $48.90. $1 Pick 3 (2-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $23.70. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $34.30. $1 Superfecta (5-8-4-6) paid $239.70. $1 Trifecta (5-8-4) paid $103.70.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.