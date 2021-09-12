BC-Results LA-5-Add,0098
5th_$6,000, trl, 2YO, 3½f, clear.
|5 (4) Dasha Good Reason (E.Gasca)
|6.00
|2.60
|2.20
|8 (7) Fg Jess Seis (O.Peinado)
|2.10
|2.10
|6 (5) Woman Secrets (J.Nicasio)
|2.20
Off 8:04. Time 1:78.66. Fast. Scratched_Majority Interest. Also Ran_Jess Being a Friend, Aquatic, Camilo Fire, Love Ballad. $1 Pick 3 (4-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $23.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $6.00. $1 Exacta (5-8) paid $5.80. $1 Superfecta (5-8-6-1) paid $174.90. $1 Trifecta (5-8-6) paid $12.90.
