BC-Results LA-7-Add,0089

7th_$14,200, alc, 3YO up, 3f, cloudy.

9 (9) Rox Win (C.Mendez)3.402.802.20
6 (6) Pleased as Punch (V.Salazar)5.204.20
5 (5) Jess Beautiful Fire (O.Peinado)5.00

Off 8:07. Time 1:55.72. Fast. Also Ran_Cartel Fire Two, Red Rosy Cartel, Delighted, Val Kiky, Heatedly, Keep Listening. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $57.80. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $9.70. $1 Superfecta (9-6-5-7) paid $568.40. $1 Trifecta (9-6-5) paid $74.80.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you