BC-Results LA-7-Add,0089
7th_$14,200, alc, 3YO up, 3f, cloudy.
|9 (9) Rox Win (C.Mendez)
|3.40
|2.80
|2.20
|6 (6) Pleased as Punch (V.Salazar)
|5.20
|4.20
|5 (5) Jess Beautiful Fire (O.Peinado)
|5.00
Off 8:07. Time 1:55.72. Fast. Also Ran_Cartel Fire Two, Red Rosy Cartel, Delighted, Val Kiky, Heatedly, Keep Listening. $1 Pick 3 (5-5-9) 3 Correct Paid $57.80. $1 Exacta (9-6) paid $9.70. $1 Superfecta (9-6-5-7) paid $568.40. $1 Trifecta (9-6-5) paid $74.80.
