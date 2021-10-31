BC-Results LA-7-Add,0088
7th_$13,300, alc, 2YO, 3f, cloudy.
|2 (2) Eye On the Sky (C.Mendez)
|4.20
|2.20
|2.20
|7 (7) Chicks Interest (J.Leon)
|3.20
|2.80
|1 (1) God Luvs Cowboys (R.Sanchez)
|3.00
Off 8:36. Time 1:54.62. Fast. Also Ran_Majority Interest, Apolitical Thunder, Fishin Off the Wagon, Seperate Cruises. $1 Pick 3 (1-6-2) 3 Correct Paid $65.70. $1 Exacta (2-7) paid $8.60. $1 Superfecta (2-7-1-6) paid $89.50. $1 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $27.50.
