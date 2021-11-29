BC-Results LA-8-Add,0092

8th_$8,000, trl, 3YO, 4f, clear.

8 (8) O Donovan Rossa (D.Herrera)64.8021.405.60
6 (6) Apollitical Hero (E.Escobedo)10.404.40
9 (9) Counting the Ways (C.Mendez)2.10

Off 8:52. Time 1:98.26. Fast. Also Ran_Fallout, Favorite Colossus, Ilushion Eagle, Sweetie Cartel, Up for You, Milan Red. $1 Pick 3 (7-4-8) 3 Correct Paid $255.10. $1 Exacta (8-6) paid $332.80. $1 Superfecta (8-6-9-2) paid $2,621.60. $1 Trifecta (8-6-9) paid $1,165.90.

