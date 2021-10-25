BC-Results LA-8-Add,0088

8th_$13,200, alc, 2YO, , clear.

5 (5) Sweet Tess (J.Nicasio)14.8010.604.80
4 (4) Best Card Special (O.Peinado)7.402.60
6 (6) Famous Fantsy Pants (J.Ayala)2.20

Off 9:00. Time 1:69.16. Fast. Also Ran_Up to Good, Jesstanothercartel, Forget the Cartel, The Stars of Corona. $1 Pick 3 (3-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $52.30. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $32.70. $1 Superfecta (5-4-6-2) paid $596.50. $1 Trifecta (5-4-6) paid $79.50.

