BC-Results LA-9-Add,0096
9th_$8,500, , 2YO F, 3f, clear.
|2 (2) Cmtakeyourluvtotown (R.Lozano)
|4.40
|2.60
|2.10
|5 (5) Screenshot (J.Roman)
|3.40
|2.20
|6 (6) Ever Up (H.Lopez)
|4.20
Off 9:45. Time 1:58.34. Fast. Also Ran_Moonin Cocktail, Cartell Chick, Quota Queen, Chicks the Blues. dh_Cartell Chick, Moonin Cocktail (4). $1 Pick 3 (3-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $271.00. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $6.20. $1 Superfecta (2-5-6-4) paid $96.90. $1 Superfecta (2-5-6-1) paid $84.70. $1 Trifecta (2-5-6) paid $35.00.
