BC-Results LA,0088
|LA Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$8,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.
|6 (6) Marksman On Target (E.Payeras)
|4.80
|3.40
|2.60
|7 (7) Lucky Lupe (R.Ramirez)
|10.80
|6.40
|5 (5) Lili's Boy (E.Rojas Fernandez)
|7.40
Off 5:20. Time 0:53.14. Fast. Also Ran_Charming Danza, Maui Road, Another Chapter, Sir Williams Dream. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $24.70. $1 Superfecta (6-7-5-2) paid $1,030.00. $1 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $227.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.