BC-Results LA,0088

LA Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$8,000, mdn cl, 3YO up, 4½f, cloudy.

6 (6) Marksman On Target (E.Payeras)4.803.402.60
7 (7) Lucky Lupe (R.Ramirez)10.806.40
5 (5) Lili's Boy (E.Rojas Fernandez)7.40

Off 5:20. Time 0:53.14. Fast. Also Ran_Charming Danza, Maui Road, Another Chapter, Sir Williams Dream. $1 Exacta (6-7) paid $24.70. $1 Superfecta (6-7-5-2) paid $1,030.00. $1 Trifecta (6-7-5) paid $227.00.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you