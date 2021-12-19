BC-Results LA,0091

LA Results Sunday
By The Associated Press

1st_$9,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear.

1 (1) A Dime for Me (R.Ramirez)5.002.802.40
4 (3) La Croix (E.Payeras)3.002.40
5 (4) My Sis Cindy (F.Orduna-Rojas)2.80

Off 5:06. Time 0:52.88. Fast. Scratched_Excess Coil. Also Ran_Big Award, Expensive Devon, My Tigress, At the Margin. dq_La Croix (1-2). $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $6.70. $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $88.70. $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $21.70.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you