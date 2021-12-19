BC-Results LA,0091
|LA Results Sunday
|By The Associated Press
1st_$9,000, cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f, clear.
|1 (1) A Dime for Me (R.Ramirez)
|5.00
|2.80
|2.40
|4 (3) La Croix (E.Payeras)
|3.00
|2.40
|5 (4) My Sis Cindy (F.Orduna-Rojas)
|2.80
Off 5:06. Time 0:52.88. Fast. Scratched_Excess Coil. Also Ran_Big Award, Expensive Devon, My Tigress, At the Margin. dq_La Croix (1-2). $1 Exacta (1-4) paid $6.70. $1 Superfecta (1-4-5-6) paid $88.70. $1 Trifecta (1-4-5) paid $21.70.
