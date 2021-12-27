BC-Results Laurel Race Course-2-Add,0098
2nd_$38,940, , 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|8 (8) Mending (J.Toledo)
|6.80
|4.40
|2.80
|7 (7) Combat Queen (V.Carrasco)
|7.20
|3.80
|4 (4) Awfully Foxy (L.Corujo)
|4.00
Off 12:55. Time 1:11.80. Fast. Scratched_Wrapper Rule. Also Ran_Behind the Couch, Owen's Pleasure, Chaysenbryn, A Girl Named Jac, Maureenlovesfrank, Defy Expectations. $1 Daily Double (9-8) paid $26.70. $1 Exacta (8-7) paid $22.10. $1 Superfecta (8-7-4-3) paid $451.60. $0.5 Trifecta (8-7-4) paid $64.50.
