BC-Results Laurel Race Course-2-Add,0101
2nd_$28,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|9 (7) Dreamin of Seville (H.Karamanos)
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|11 (8) Seville Row (D.Centeno)
|6.20
|3.60
|6 (5) Glorious Weekend (J.Rosado)
|5.00
Off 1:11. Time 1:37.19. Firm. Scratched_Supporting Actor, Goldie's Boy, Tempting Moment. Also Ran_Titrate, Gas Money, Pat's Factor, Monyinthebanksey, Crying for More. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $38.20. $1 Exacta (9-11) paid $13.10. $1 Superfecta (9-11-6-4) paid $203.20. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-6) paid $28.25.
