BC-Results Laurel Race Course-2-Add,0101

2nd_$28,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

9 (7) Dreamin of Seville (H.Karamanos)5.603.202.40
11 (8) Seville Row (D.Centeno)6.203.60
6 (5) Glorious Weekend (J.Rosado)5.00

Off 1:11. Time 1:37.19. Firm. Scratched_Supporting Actor, Goldie's Boy, Tempting Moment. Also Ran_Titrate, Gas Money, Pat's Factor, Monyinthebanksey, Crying for More. $1 Daily Double (3-9) paid $38.20. $1 Exacta (9-11) paid $13.10. $1 Superfecta (9-11-6-4) paid $203.20. $0.5 Trifecta (9-11-6) paid $28.25.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

