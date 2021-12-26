BC-Results Laurel Race Course-2-Add,0089
2nd_$100,000, stk, 2YO F, 7f, clear.
Gin Talking S.
|4 (3) Buy the Best (J.Rodriguez)
|2.20
|2.10
|2.10
|2 (1) Beneath the Stars (J.Acosta)
|2.80
|2.20
|5 (4) Moody Woman (J.Ruiz)
|2.40
Off 12:57. Time 1:26.79. Fast. Scratched_Click to Confirm. Also Ran_Sommer Velvet, My Thoughts. $1 Daily Double (2-4) paid $4.70. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $2.00. $1 Superfecta (4-2-5-3) paid $12.90. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-5) paid $2.10.
