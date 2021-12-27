BC-Results Laurel Race Course-3-Add,0102

3rd_$20,230, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy.

5 (5) Championship Alley (J.Acosta)12.204.003.00
6 (6) Big Hambone (M.Enriquez Jr.)3.802.60
1 (1) Won Dozen Banks (L.Batista)5.40

Off 1:23. Time 1:12.21. Fast. Also Ran_Sunman, Keeping the Peace, Victory Given, Proud Enough, Golazo, Warm Sunny Breeze, Odds On. $0.5 Pick 3 (9-8/9-5) 3 Correct Paid $72.25. $1 Daily Double (8-5) paid $17.30. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $21.50. $1 Superfecta (5-6-1-9) paid $764.70. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-1) paid $45.90.

