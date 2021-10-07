BC-Results Laurel Race Course-3-Add,0122

3rd_$51,675, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.

1 (1) Nicolar (H.Karamanos)12.806.404.40
6 (5) Bella Bettina (L.Corujo)23.4010.80
7 (6) Twelveo'clockrock (J.Pimentel)3.80

Off 1:51. Time 1:36.76. Firm. Scratched_Down Under Thunder, Bellswillberinging, Our Sweet Pea, Rona, Self Assured, Broadway Melody. Also Ran_Bella Thyme, Tasfeeq, Lemon Drop Kiss, Tunnel Strike, Fortes, Special Freedom, Pounding Music. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $43.00. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $20.10. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $115.10. $1 Superfecta (1-6-7-10) paid $8,026.90. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $276.60.

