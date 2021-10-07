BC-Results Laurel Race Course-3-Add,0122
3rd_$51,675, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi, tf., cloudy.
|1 (1) Nicolar (H.Karamanos)
|12.80
|6.40
|4.40
|6 (5) Bella Bettina (L.Corujo)
|23.40
|10.80
|7 (6) Twelveo'clockrock (J.Pimentel)
|3.80
Off 1:51. Time 1:36.76. Firm. Scratched_Down Under Thunder, Bellswillberinging, Our Sweet Pea, Rona, Self Assured, Broadway Melody. Also Ran_Bella Thyme, Tasfeeq, Lemon Drop Kiss, Tunnel Strike, Fortes, Special Freedom, Pounding Music. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $43.00. $1 Daily Double (2-1) paid $20.10. $1 Exacta (1-6) paid $115.10. $1 Superfecta (1-6-7-10) paid $8,026.90. $0.5 Trifecta (1-6-7) paid $276.60.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.