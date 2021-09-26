BC-Results Laurel Race Course-3-Add,0092
3rd_$50,160, alc, 3YO up, 5½f, clear.
|4 (4) The Walk (H.Karamanos)
|6.20
|3.20
|2.10
|2 (2) Kingston Pike (G.Whitacre)
|3.20
|2.40
|1 (1) Ima Ima Starboy (F.Boyce)
|3.80
Off 1:41. Time 1:03.86. Fast. Also Ran_Royal Number, Point Driven, It's Sizzling Time. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $200.50. $1 Daily Double (7-4) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $9.00. $1 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $114.10. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $20.50.
