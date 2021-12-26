BC-Results Laurel Race Course-3-Add,0098
3rd_$100,000, stk, 2YO, 7f, clear.
Heft S.
|2 (2) Shake Em Loose (Y.Ortiz)
|120.80
|22.20
|6.60
|3 (3) Last Romance (M.Sanchez)
|4.60
|2.40
|5 (5) Life Is Great (H.Karamanos)
|2.10
Off 1:26. Time 1:25.69. Fast. Also Ran_Run to Daylight, Uncle Buddy, Dontcrossfuzzy, Amidships. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-1/4-2) 3 Correct Paid $116.75. $1 Daily Double (4-2) paid $82.80. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $285.20. $1 Superfecta (2-3-5-7) paid $2,301.20. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-5) paid $342.95.
