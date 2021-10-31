BC-Results Laurel Race Course-4-Add,0112

4th_$26,880, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.

10 (9) Fore On Seven (A.Cruz)39.6017.408.40
6 (5) Sheriff Chip (K.Gomez)12.207.40
3 (3) Striking It Lucky (J.Hiraldo)4.20

Off 1:52. Time 1:38.76. Fast. Scratched_Assembly Point, Sunny Saint. Also Ran_Rockin Ron, Galilean Moon, Tradition, Shanghaied Astoria, Cosa Mas Linda, Tales of Saratoga, Andrez Conquist. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-8-10) 3 Correct Paid $359.20. $1 Daily Double (8-10) paid $85.70. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $241.30. $1 Superfecta (10-6-3-1) paid $40,142.30. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-3) paid $1,002.20.

