4th_$30,720, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, tf., clear.
|4 (2) Justwaveandsmile (J.Ruiz)
|8.00
|4.80
|3.60
|8 (6) Extra Medium (J.Hiraldo)
|7.20
|5.00
|1 (1) Get a Valentine (D.Cora)
|12.40
Off 2:20. Time 1:02.21. Good. Scratched_Pure Spring, Drosselmoon, War Stroll, Grumpelstiltskin, Blame It On Honey, Fort Fortitude. Also Ran_Flashinthenight, Call Wil, Fizbo, Wild William, Keeping the Peace, Big Hambone, Odds On. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-1-4) 3 Correct Paid $238.30. $1 Daily Double (1-4) paid $21.00. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $30.30. $1 Superfecta (4-8-1-10) paid $2,436.30. $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-1) paid $181.85.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.