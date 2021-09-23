BC-Results Laurel Race Course-4-Add,0095
4th_$19,975, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.
|3 (3) Fudge Cake (C.Lopez)
|6.20
|3.40
|2.60
|2 (2) Adabel (A.Nunez)
|4.80
|3.00
|5 (5) Notion Interruptus (G.Whitacre)
|2.40
Off 2:04. Time 1:05.36. Muddy. Also Ran_Sheriff's Kid, Dial Emma Reilly, My Way Or Else, Smooth Dancer. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $36.05. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $23.50. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $13.00. $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-1) paid $68.40. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $17.30.
