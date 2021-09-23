BC-Results Laurel Race Course-4-Add,0095

4th_$19,975, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy.

3 (3) Fudge Cake (C.Lopez)6.203.402.60
2 (2) Adabel (A.Nunez)4.803.00
5 (5) Notion Interruptus (G.Whitacre)2.40

Off 2:04. Time 1:05.36. Muddy. Also Ran_Sheriff's Kid, Dial Emma Reilly, My Way Or Else, Smooth Dancer. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $36.05. $1 Daily Double (3-3) paid $23.50. $1 Exacta (3-2) paid $13.00. $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-1) paid $68.40. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $17.30.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you