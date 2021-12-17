4th_$27,510, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy.
|4 (4) Maid the Journey (A.Crispin)
|11.00
|5.20
|4.40
|8 (8) Crying for More (C.Lopez)
|4.40
|2.80
|1 (1) Boondoggle (B.Butterfly)
|10.40
Off 1:55. Time 1:27.37. Fast. Also Ran_One More Factor, Panna Mine, Super E, Crack the Safe, Maximo Strong, Dreaming of Carats, Billingsgate. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $39.85. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $29.70. $1 Exacta (4-8) paid $24.60. $1 Superfecta (4-8-1-6) paid $1,701.70. $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-1) paid $123.85.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.