BC-Results Laurel Race Course-4-Add,0113
4th_$26,355, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f, clear.
|10 (8) Notion Interruptus (G.Whitacre)
|5.80
|2.80
|2.40
|6 (4) Hot to Party (J.Toledo)
|2.80
|2.40
|5 (3) C Two (F.Pinero)
|4.80
Off 2:12. Time 1:12.41. Fast. Scratched_Can I Ever, Torch Carrier. Also Ran_Bellatora, Sara Plain N Tall, Union Betty, Veryan, Arbela, Bobbini. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6/7/12/13/14/15-10) 3 Correct Paid $64.45. $1 Exacta (10-6) paid $6.90. $1 Superfecta (10-6-5-8) paid $328.80. $0.5 Trifecta (10-6-5) paid $14.80. $1 Consolation Double (6-3) paid $2.60. $1 Daily Double (6-10) paid $9.00.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.