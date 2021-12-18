BC-Results Laurel Race Course-6-Add,0106
6th_$55,920, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.
|9 (8) Fraudulent Charge (J.Rosado)
|3.40
|2.20
|2.10
|2 (2) American Bastet (H.Karamanos)
|4.60
|3.20
|4 (4) Italian Dressing (D.Araujo)
|14.40
Off 2:50. Time 1:11.79. Fast. Scratched_Pretty Edgy. Also Ran_Away to Return, Hope Has a Name, She'sarollingstone, Friend Me Charlie, Moonrock, Salamina. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-9-6/9) 3 Correct Paid $110.00. $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $9.80. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $6.30. $1 Superfecta (9-2-4-1) paid $452.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-4) paid $35.60.
