BC-Results Laurel Race Course-6-Add,0106

6th_$55,920, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, cloudy.

9 (8) Fraudulent Charge (J.Rosado)3.402.202.10
2 (2) American Bastet (H.Karamanos)4.603.20
4 (4) Italian Dressing (D.Araujo)14.40

Off 2:50. Time 1:11.79. Fast. Scratched_Pretty Edgy. Also Ran_Away to Return, Hope Has a Name, She'sarollingstone, Friend Me Charlie, Moonrock, Salamina. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-9-6/9) 3 Correct Paid $110.00. $1 Daily Double (9-9) paid $9.80. $1 Exacta (9-2) paid $6.30. $1 Superfecta (9-2-4-1) paid $452.50. $0.5 Trifecta (9-2-4) paid $35.60.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you